CONFIRMED! Hrithik Roshan to play mathematician Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30

After a small hiatus after Kaabil, we can now finally confirm Hrithik Roshan‘s next. The actor will play ace mathematician Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30. The biopic has been in the news since a while now, ever since a small tiff took place between the producers and there was buzz that Akshay Kumar might replace Hrithik in the film. But now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, it is finally confirmed that Hrithik will be a part of the film.

Confirming this news, Anand Kumar revealed to the tabloid, “I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey. I totally trust Vikas with my story and I am confident that he will make a sensible and heartfelt film about me and what I strive to do.” (ALSO READ – Hrithik Roshan has REJECTED the script of Anand Kumar biopic, Super 30?)

For those of you who don’t know, Super 30 will be based on Anand Kumar, a Patna-based mathematician, who took started a coaching class for under-privileged students and help them crack IIT-JEE. He not only provided them with coaching, but also the study material and lodging for a year. His success story is inspirational and hence, this movie will really be a must watch. Talking about Anand’s journey, Vikas revealed, “Truth, they say, is stranger than fiction. Anand sir’s life story is the most beautiful and shocking example of it. His mission to share his knowledge and educate children to get them and their families out of poverty is unprecedented. Fighting circumstances, lack of resources and the system that only wanted to pull him down, he is the true hero of today’s India. I’m excited to take his story to the world.” (ALSO READ – Hrithik Roshan reacts to Salman Khan’s comment on superstars not doing enough films a year)

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Phantom Films and Priti Sinha's Reel Life Entertainment, the film will release next year.