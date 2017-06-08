CONFIRMED! Not Shraddha Kapoor but Disha Patani will romance Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2

Finally, Baaghi 2 has a cast in place. Ideally, you would expect the original cast to take the story forward but that’s not how sequels are perceived by filmmakers here. Keeping the hero constant, everything else around him undergoes changes. And hence, Shraddha Kapoor will not be part of the sequel but Tiger’s real-life ladylove Disha Patani. Now that will be quite interesting to watch. (Also read: Has Tiger Shroff picked girlfriend Disha Patani over Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for Baaghi 2?)

Explaining why he wanted a new face opposite Tiger in Baaghi 2, producer Sajid Nadiadwala told Bombay Times, “They share an amazing on-screen chemistry, which was evident in their look test. Disha is just perfect for the role. I am happy with my cast and am excited to kick-start the project.” The daily also reports that Tiger will fly off to Hong Kong in July to learn stunt tips from Martial Arts director, Tony Ching. He will learn Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut and Wing Chun, various forms of Wushu, a Chinese martial arts technique. Ahmed Khan who is directing the second film, wants it to look very different than the original.

Interestingly, Disha was supposed to be Tiger’s lady in the first film as well. But she was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor. DNA had recently reported that the latter was very keen to be part of the second one too but Sajid wanted Disha. Quoting a source, the daily reported, “Disha was the first choice for Baaghi, but they wanted a saleable actress, so they replaced her with Shraddha at the time. Now, Shraddha wants to do the film as she wants a commercial film in her kitty, and the makers want to cash in on Disha’s relationship with Tiger.” An industry insider called it ‘destiny’ while talking to DNA saying, “Disha was to be cast opposite Tiger in Baaghi, but she was replaced by Shraddha. Now, the same producer Sajid Nadiadwala is casting her opposite the actor in Baaghi 2. It’s destiny, she was meant to work with this team.”