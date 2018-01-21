Confirmed! Prabhas is all set to get married this year if his uncle Krishnam Raju is to be believed

The phrase ‘overnight sensation’ was perhaps coined for Prabhas. The actor took over the scene with the release of Baahubali and now enjoys nationwide popularity. It is not just that he is a known name now, he also has girls going gaga over him. While many may argue that it was his portrayal of the righteous Amarendra Baahubali that has fetched him such female attention, it can’t be argued that it is Prabhas’ inherent charm that percolates down to the character. No sooner had the film released, the audience went crazy raving about him on social media and such is his popularity that several Bollywood filmmakers are vying to make him the hero of their next films. And to think of it, Prabhas hasn’t even made a Bollywood debut yet, as Baahubali was quintessentially a Telugu film, dubbed in other languages. Imagine the impact he will make when he forays into Bollywood, which we hear is going to happen soon! (Also read: Cop or thief? Prabhas is going to keep you guessing in Saaho)

The actor is currently shooting for Saaho in which he is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film is all set to release sometime this year but seems like the release of his film is not the only thing that is on Prabhas’ mind these days. Apparently, the actor is all set to get married. Yes, you read that right. And we have a confirmation from the horse’s mouth. During a media interaction, Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju, who is a popular Telugu star, has confirmed that his nephew will get married this year. Earlier, too, his uncle was the one who had revealed that the actor was planning on getting married as soon as Baahubali released and had even asked him to search a suitable bride for him. With rumours being rife of the star dating Anushka Shetty, we wonder if a bride search is indeed needed. But since the two have always denied their relationship, guess there is no truth to the rumours.

Well, whatever the case may be, we sure do hope that we get to see Prabhas getting married soon. While we have to admit that a lot of hearts will be broken when that happens, it will indeed be great to see as to who does the actor decides to settle down with.