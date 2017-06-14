CONFIRMED! Salman Khan’s Kick 2 to release during Christmas 2019

Salman Khan‘s Kick was one of his biggest hits of the recent times. Not only was it entertaining, but it also gave out a very good message to the people across the world. And since the release of Kick in 2014, there has been constant buzz of a sequel. Though neither Sajid Nadiadwala (director) or Salman Khan confirmed this, close sources had revealed to us that the film was being scripted. And now, we can confirm that Kick 2 will hit the floors early in 2019 and release during Christmas 2019.

A report in Mumbai Mirror revealed to us that the filmmaker has been secretly working on the Kick 2 script for a while now and will be giving Salman a narration next month. Sajid has also booked Christmas 2019 for Kick 2 and Santa Salman already. The story of Devi aka Devil, who ends up as a cop himself at the end of the film, will take off from there in Kick 2. (ALSO READ – Lisa Haydon and Jacqueline Fernandez competing for Salman Khan’s Kick 2, says Akshay Kumar – watch video!)

Apart from Salman, Kick also featured Jacqueline Fernandez (his love interest), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (a corrupt businessman) and Randeep Hooda (a decorated cop). However, we aren’t sure if either of them will be a part of the sequel or not? And while Kick released during Salman’s favourite slot – Eid, Kick 2 takes up Aamir’s slot – Christmas, this time around.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently promoting Tubelight, post which he will complete the shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. He then has a film with Remo D’Souza, Dabangg 3, a movie with Atul Agnihotri and a few others. Sajid Nadiadwala, on other hand, is busy with the production of Judwaa 2, Baaghi 2, a film with Nitesh Tiwari and a few others. He will complete all these assignments before directing Kick 2. (ALSO READ – This is what Shah Rukh Khan will be doing on the release day of Salman Khan’s Tubelight)

Anyway, how excited are you to see Salman Khan in Kick 2?