CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film is called Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan–Anushka Sharma starrer has been in the news for the lack of a title. Especially because the shooting of the film is over and it releases this August. After the working title, The Ring, SRK has admitted that there have been a number of options, but the team seems to have finally settled on Jab Harry Met Sejal. Says a source, “Rahnuma was their first choice but it was an Urdu title; the other choice Raula was a Punjabi word. They were looking for something in Hindi, so, they are going ahead with Jab Harry Met Sejal.” (Also read: It’s CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma for Aanand L Rai’s dwarf film)

The title is obviously inspired from Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal starrer When Harry Met Sally. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film has SRK as Harry or Harvinder and Anushka as Sejal. Word is, after the success of Raees, SRK and his team were keen on a title that started with ‘R’. However, turns out that the fixation didn’t pan out for this one.

The film’s new poster will be launched tomorrow, along with the title. The source says, “The trailer is ready, too, and will be attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight. The theatrical promo unveils with a grand event around June 19 or 20.”

There were rumours that SRK might move the original release date of the film to avert the clash with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, but there’s no truth to the speculation. “Shah Rukh is sticking to the original date, August 11, to release Jab Harry Met Sejal.”