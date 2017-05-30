Confirmed! Superstar siblings Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to team up again after a decade

Two months ago a certain annoucement created a flurry of excitement among fans – Producer Subbarami Reddy had declared that Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi were teaming up together for a project directed by Trivikram. The fact two superstars who also happened to be brothers were coming together was a dream come true for fans. But the news died down just as quickly. There were no further updates regarding the annoucement so much so, it was starting to be considered a rumour but just yesterday Subbarami squashed all rumours and confirmed the news. “I am very happy to share that the mega hit combination will soon be hitting floors. Both Chiranjeevi garu and Pawan Kalyan Garu are now busy with their commitments. Once they finish off, I will be launching the film on a grand scale. It’s going to be the biggest movie of all time in Telugu industry.” stated the leading producer as quoted by film analyst – Ramesh Bala. Clearly, we have no doubts about that. When you have two superstars on board for one film, you already have a winner in hand. The project as mentioned before will be helmed by Trivikram. This is surely a big deal for Chiru fans and Power star fans! Also Read: 5 reasons why the Chiranjeevi-Pawan Kalyan combo for Trivikram’s next is a winner already

The two had come together last for Shankar Dada Zindabad (2007) and Shankar Dad MBBS (2004) the Telugu version of the Munnabhai series. It starred Chiranjeevi in a central character while Pawan Kalyan played a cameo appearance in both. This coming project, both will be seen in full fledged roles.

In other news, Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie with Trivikram. This film will star Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel. The film will star the comeback of Khushboo after nine years. As for Chiranjeevi he is currently shooting for the biopic of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Khaidi No 150 that opened to a phenomenal response at the BO. The film marked his comeback to the silver screen after a decade. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Katamarayudu that opened to a decent response at the BO.

We are now awaiting details on their next big budget movie that will star them both!