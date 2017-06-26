Confirmed! Thalapathy Vijay to team up with AR Murugadoss after Mersal

If Thalapthy 61 wasn’t causing enough buzz, we now hearan even more exciting announcement. Turns out Vijay is set to team up with AR Murugadoss for Thalapathy 62. “The project will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures (distribution and production house) and it is most likely to roll from October. It’s going to be made on a huge budget,” revealed a source as per reports on IANS.

Now this one collaboration to watch out for considering their last two successes, Thuppakki and Kaththi. The 2012 movie was game changer in the genre of action movies while Kaththi had the actor playing a double role. Thuppakki and Kaththi went on to become two fo Vijay’s big hits. While Thuappakki was later remade in Hindi as Holiday, Kaththi was recently remade in Telugu as Khaidi No 150 starring Chiranjeevi. It turns this popular actor-director duo was to team up after Kathtji but for reasons unknown their collaboration got postponed. Also Read: Thalapathy 61 first look OUT! film titled Mersal – view pic

Meanwhile, fans are now gearing for Mersal’s grand release. On the eve of the Tmail superstar’s birthday fans were treated to two first looks posters from Thalapthy 61. One featured the star in a massy avatar with Jallikkattu in the background while the other starred the actor in a casino-esque backgorund. Reportedly the film is set in different time periods. The films stars three female leads – Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nithya Menen. This film will be Vijay and Atlee’s second movie. Their first film – Theri was a super hit at the BO. In fact, it was one of Vijay’s biggest of all times. Mersal is being banrolled by Sri Thenandal films. Vijay 61 is extra special for this production house as it marks their 100th film!

Mersal’s audio will be launched this August. The movie is set for a grand release this Diwali. The Tamil star will be bringing on some real fireworks this festive season.