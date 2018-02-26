Congratulations! Roadies’ Nikhil Chinapa and wife Pearl become proud parents of a baby girl

VJ Nikhil Chinapa and wife DJ Pearl have all the reasons to celebrate. The adorable couple were recently blessed with a baby girl on February 24. Both Nikhil and Pearl took to Instagram to share the news in style. While we are elated about this great news, we are eagerly awaiting the baby’s first picture.

Nikhil announced the news with a witty caption and wrote, “She’s fully Coorg + fully Sardarni. #wahecoorg 👶 . #Repost @pearls.world ・・・Our princess is here! Daddy got away easy with just one whack during labour! Baby and Mama are having a giggle watching him recover 😊 @nikhilchinapa” On the other hand, pearl shared the same picture and wrote, “Our princess is here! Daddy got away easy with just one whack during labour! Baby and Mama are having a giggle watching him recover 😊@nikhilchinapa” We can’t be more happy to get the news but we are sure, everyone is eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the baby girl. Aren’t you? Check out the post here… (Also Read: Nikhil Chinapa replaces Karan Kundra on MTV Roadies Rising, Is the slap-gate incident responsible?)

Nikhil and Pearl dated each other for almost six years and then tied the knot in 2006. After 12 long years, the couple has finally started their family and is now on cloud nine.

Congratulations to the couple.

