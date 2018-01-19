Cop or thief? Prabhas is going to keep you guessing in Saaho

After delivering one of the biggest blockbusters in 2017, Prabhas aka Baahubali is the most coveted star globally. Apart from the film, his performance as the royal, regal, virtuous king of Mahishmati was hugely praised by fans, critics alike. Although his character was on the lines of ‘all good, do no bad’ his portrayal of the character was realistic and not too goody goody. But it’s time to bid adieu to Baahubali as we get ready for Prabhas’ next – Saaho! It’s touted to be a high octane action thriller. Get ready for some intense, edgy action sequences that will keep you on the edge. Reportedly, Kenny Bates was brought on board to choreograph the action sequences. Not just Prabhas, but Shraddha, his co-star will be kickin’ some serious ass as well. But there is another surprise your way. Also Read: Saaho Teaser: Prabhas’ badass swag is one up from his Baahubali avatar

While we all know that Prabhas is set to play a cop in this movie but did you know, his character will have shades of grey? Here’s what a source had to say, as per reports on Mid-day,”The script of Saaho is essentially a chor-police drama where all the characters are grey. It’s true that Prabhas plays a cop in the film. However, the story is such that the audience will keep guessing till the end whether his character is an honest officer or a thief under the guise of a cop.” After playing the too good to be true king. it will be interesting to see Prabhas pull this one. In fact, Shraddha too will be playing a badass character.”Shraddha’s character is a far cry from the bubbly roles she has essayed.” added the source.

Recently in an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, Neil Nitin Mukesh who plays antagonist in the film couldn’t stop gushing about the actor – “Fabulous. The guy is amazing. What happens is…he did Baahubali, so he has got this persona, he has got this magnanimous personality. So all of us are very intimated initially about working with him. But what a guy he is. He is very down to earth. You just fall in love with him. So that’s what makes him even bigger.”

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar among others. Saaho is set to release in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this year.