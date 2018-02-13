Country singer Daryle Singletary passes away at 46

Country music singer Daryle Singletary is dead. He was 46. The singer died in his Nashville home on Monday. An official cause of death has not been announced, reported variety.com. Singletary was born in Cairo, Georgia and got started in music as a child singing gospel songs with his brother and cousins. He moved to Nashville in 1990 where he played in local nightclubs before being signed by Evergreen Records in 1992.

Singletary signed with Irving Azoff's Warner-distributed Giant label, which released his Travis-coproduced debut album in 1995. The album spawned the country hits "I let her lie", "Too much fun" and "I'm living up to her low expectations". He had a gig booked for this Thursday night in Hickory, North Carolina, and had performed last week at Cowboys in Scott, Louisiana.

Singletary is survived by his wife, Holly, two sons, Jonah and Mercer, two daughters, Nora and Charlotte, his parents, Roger and Anita Singletary and brother Kevin Singletary.