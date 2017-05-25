Couple Style files: When Sachin-Anjali, Virat-Anushka, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Sushant-Kriti and Zaheer-Sagarika impressed with their style game

Red carpet events always excite us – not just for the display of sartorial statements but also for some adorable moments. It was certainly raining cuteness on the red carpet of the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Power couples like Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge and tinsel town couples, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon sashayed down the red carpet hand-in-hand doling out couple goals by the dozen. While Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge made it official with an engagement this week, Anushka and Virat steered clear of any questions regarding their alleged romance, allowing their sparkling chemistry to do the talking. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon neither confirmed nor denied the rumors of an alleged romance.

Couple styling is the newest thing on the block and jumping aboard the bandwagon, these couples managed to retain their individualistic styles as well as blend and bring to the fore, a rare and coordinated vibe. Sachin and his lovely wife, Anjali played the perfect hosts, ushering in the A-listers and posing for the shutterbugs at the do. Let’s have a quick style recap of these lovely couples.

Sachin Tendulkar – Anjali Tendulkar

The Tendulkars cut out a stunning picture on the red carpet with Sachin looking dapper in a black suit and Anjali looking resplendent in a pink, shimmery floor-length gown.

Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma

Virushka made heads turn by twinning in blue. The current Indian skipper, Virat wore the team jersey with a pair of black and orange Nike skinny pants and white trainers. Anushka wore a blue denim slit strapless jumpsuit from Spring Summer 2017 collection, teamed with black studded Louboutins and minimal makeup.

Zaheer Khan – Sagarika Ghatge

The recently engaged couple cut quite a stunning picture on the red carpet as Sagarika looked elegant in a blue one-shouldered fitted gown teamed with some soft wavy hair, nude pink lips and a clutch in hand. Zaheer, too, looked handsome as he complemented his ladylove, wearing a pale blue shirt and a pink blazer with tan shoes.

Abhishek Bachchan -Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Tinsel town’s power couple, Abhishek and Aishwarya went bold in blue and black. While Abhishek carried off a blue suit with brown shoes perfectly, Aishwarya looked ethereal in a black Sabyasachi saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse and minimal makeup.

Sushant Singh Rajput – Kriti Sanon

The Raabta couple made heads turn as they strode in wearing stripes. Sushant went all high-end fashion with an Andrea Pompilio jacket, Paul Smith pants, and O’Keeffe shoes and was styled by Priyanka, Kazim and Shraddha Pamnani. Kriti went shimmery with a sequined dress with a cut out on one side from Namrata Joshipura teamed with black strappy sandals. She was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sukriti Grover.

Showing us the perfect way to share the limelight and shine brighter than a diamond, these couples certainly made us fall in love with them all over again!