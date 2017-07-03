Couple twinning, gym style, vacation style, salon style and slogan tees were the fashion trends that ruled the roost in Bollywood from Jan to June!

For the tinsel town, every day is a fashionable one and treating the world as their endless runway, B-town celebs don’t just follow fashion, they are FASHION! And pulling us into this mesmerizing fold, their fashion becomes a trend for mere mortals like us to follow or to seek sartorial inspiration to create a signature style just like them. With a multitude of styling options and under the able guidance of some of the most sought after and brilliant stylists, these B-town celebs regale our senses.

Kickstarting some seriously smashing trends during the first half of the year, these celebs aptly justified the adage, “I don’t follow trends, I am the trend.” Certainly not trend hounds, the style sensibilities of these celebs were in sync with the international fashion scene that had something to suit everyone’s stylish taste.

We have rounded up some of the buzziest trends that rose to the fore, courtesy our beloved celebs and their stylists. Thank us later, read on now…

Couple twinning

A trend that resurfaced was to go all matchy-matchy with your BFF, co-stars, bae or siblings!

For the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were snapped wearing their hearts on their coordinated sleeves. Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor, too, twinned with camouflage jackets as they attended a party together.

Snapped hand-in-hand with each other, Akshay Kumar guided his ladylove, Twinkle Khanna, who looked modish in a Stella McCartney feline-print jumpsuit, golden pumps and a Hermès Jige clutch while Akshay Kumar looked dapper in an all-black avatar of a collared tee with denims and added a dash of colour with his red Louis Vuitton loafers!

On Valentine’s Day dinner date, Bipasha flaunted a red dress with a front slit and pleated details on the neck, pairing it with beige heels and a Gucci Dionysus embroidered handbag, she was aptly coordinated with hubby Karan ,who rocked a classic attire of black shirt-pants and a red blazer.

Celeb Gym Style

Move aside celeb airport style, celeb gym style is here! With celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Amrita Arora Ladak, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan thronging gyms, yoga studios, and other spots around the city, gym wear is suddenly as fashionable as street-wear and upping your gym game is the newest wrinkle.

Newest mommy on the block, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on a marathon mission to gain back that svelte frame and is often spotted with her girls, Malaika and Amrita in tow.

Shahid Kapoor is a fitness freak and we must say, he slays the scene every time he steps out to break a sweat.

Mira Rajput has flaunted her love for the bright printed skinnies paired with basic white or black tank tops and bright kicks or flip-flops.

Celeb Salon Style

Looking sensational is pretty much an inevitable part of the resume for our tinsel town actors. And to do the same, they get their dose of R&R and end up being snapped outside some plush salons and spas across the city. Undeniably, Kareena Kapoor Khan, with her girl gang of sister, Karisma Kapoor, and BFFs, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora, made this style a trend, as they hit salons and spas only to emerge stunning, sending the paparazzi into a state of absolute frenzy. Also, Sidharth Malhotra, Mira Rajput, Bipasha Basu and Iulia Vantur have been snapped on their exit from some plush salons in the city.

Prepping her look for the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped wearing a basic black tee, jacket and an olive-coloured bomber jacket. But the highlight of her look was the new haircut and a lovely honey-brown tint and we must say those soft waves and side-swept bangs certainly made the new mommy look like a radiant yummy mommy!

Celeb vacation style

Tinsel town stars are globe trotters. While some travel for shoots, others indulge in some sojourns to unwind and chill. Nonetheless, their vacation wardrobe is meticulously planned by their fashion stylists and giving us a peek into the same, are celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Ileana D’Cruz and Malaika Arora Khan.

Making a splash all the way from Maldives, Malaika Arora Khan regaled her Instagram followers with a series of pictures with the Khan-daan and her summery avatar of a vibrant orange colored fringed cover-up and those perfectly braided corn rows.

Shooting in Dubai, Parineeti mixed business with pleasure and was snapped channeling a boho-chic vibe with a black short dress, cinched at the waist and replete with multicolored motifs from Hemant and Nandita from their 2017 Spring Summer Collection and open pom-pom sandals from Lulu&Sky.

Slogan tees

Making a point and becoming a rage this season at the prominent fashion weeks from New York to Paris, slogan tees were flaunted with much aplomb by B-town actresses like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport wearing a white tank, shoes from The Force Is Female collection from Nike, a Chanel tote and olive green jacket.

Anushka Sharma made a fashionable case for the F-word by donning a Dior tee captioned, We Should All Be Feminists with a pair of black cigarette pants, white sneakers, and a snazzy choker.

At the launch of her game, Alia was snapped wearing cool separates of a white top with floral details on the sleeves and buzzing with the flavor of the season, F for Feminism and embellished black pants.

Setting new trends and styles, B-town celebs certainly charmed their way into our hearts and we would like to know which trend impressed you the most. Tell us in the comments box below… And stay stylish!