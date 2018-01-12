Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 Full Winners List: The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour and Three Billboards bag the top honours

After the Golden Globe Awards, everyone is keen to see the BAFTAs and the Oscars. However, before the award season comes to a conclusion with the Academy Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 were held and we have to say it was a gala affair. The event took place on January 11 at the Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The who’s who of Hollywood attended the do, where several people from the film and television industry were honored for the finest achievements of filmmaking in 2017. Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Angelina Jolie, Allison Brie, Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige and Laura Dern turned up the heat on the red carpet. However, the highlight of the night was surely Gal Gadot’s powerful speech. Apart from all this, several awards were given out and here’s the full winners list for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2018!
# Film
Best Picture: The Shape of Water
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best young actor/actress: Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project
Best acting ensemble: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best animated feature film: Coco
Best action movie: Wonder Woman
Best comedy: The Big Sick
Best actor in a comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best actress in a comedy: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Best Sci-fi or horror movie: Get Out
Best foreign language film: In the Fade
Best song: Remember Me from Coco
Best score: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Best original screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best adapted screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Best production design: Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water
Best Editing (Tie): Paul Machliss – Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver and Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Best costume design: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Best hair and make up: Darkest Hour
Best visual effects: War for the Planet of the Apes
# Television
Best comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best actor in a comedy series: Ted Danson, The Good Place
Best actress in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best supporting actor in a comedy series: Walton Goggins, Vice Principals
Best supporting actress in a comedy series: Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
Best drama series: The Handmaid’s Tale
Best actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Best actress in a drama series: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best supporting actor in a drama series: David Harbour, Stranger Things
Best supporting actress in a drama series: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best limited series: Big Little Lies
Best movie made for TV: The Wizard of Lies
Best actor in a movie made for TV or limited series: Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Best actress in a movie made for TV or limited series: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best supporting actor in a movie made for TV or limited series: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
Best supporting actress in a movie made for TV or limited series: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Best talk show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Best animated series: Rick and Morty
Best unstructured reality series: Born This Way
Best structured reality series: Shark Tank
Best reality competition series: The Voice
Best reality show host: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
So here was the whole list of winners, what's your take?