Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 Full Winners List: The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour and Three Billboards bag the top honours

After the Golden Globe Awards, everyone is keen to see the BAFTAs and the Oscars. However, before the award season comes to a conclusion with the Academy Awards, the Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 were held and we have to say it was a gala affair. The event took place on January 11 at the Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The who’s who of Hollywood attended the do, where several people from the film and television industry were honored for the finest achievements of filmmaking in 2017. Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Angelina Jolie, Allison Brie, Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige and Laura Dern turned up the heat on the red carpet. However, the highlight of the night was surely Gal Gadot’s powerful speech. Apart from all this, several awards were given out and here’s the full winners list for the Critics’ Choice Awards 2018!

# Film

Best Picture: The Shape of Water

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best young actor/actress: Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

Best acting ensemble: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best animated feature film: Coco

Best action movie: Wonder Woman

Best comedy: The Big Sick

Best actor in a comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best actress in a comedy: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Best Sci-fi or horror movie: Get Out

Best foreign language film: In the Fade

Best song: Remember Me from Coco

Best score: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best original screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best adapted screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best production design: Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

Best Editing (Tie): Paul Machliss – Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver and Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Best costume design: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Best hair and make up: Darkest Hour

Best visual effects: War for the Planet of the Apes

# Television

Best comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best actor in a comedy series: Ted Danson, The Good Place

Best actress in a comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best supporting actor in a comedy series: Walton Goggins, Vice Principals

Best supporting actress in a comedy series: Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Best drama series: The Handmaid’s Tale

Best actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best actress in a drama series: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best supporting actor in a drama series: David Harbour, Stranger Things

Best supporting actress in a drama series: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best limited series: Big Little Lies

Best movie made for TV: The Wizard of Lies

Best actor in a movie made for TV or limited series: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best actress in a movie made for TV or limited series: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actor in a movie made for TV or limited series: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Best supporting actress in a movie made for TV or limited series: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Best talk show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best animated series: Rick and Morty

Best unstructured reality series: Born This Way

Best structured reality series: Shark Tank

Best reality competition series: The Voice

Best reality show host: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

So here was the whole list of winners, what’s your take? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates from the Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 right here.