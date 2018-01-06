Crowd goes berserk on Baaghi 2 sets seeing Tiger Shroff garland Disha Patani – watch video!

While Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s hot pictures from the Maldives had us sweating, here is another New Year special for fans of the sexy twosome. A leaked video from the sets of Baaghi 2 has been doing the rounds on social media. Tiger, who has always tagged Disha as a good friend is seen putting garland on Disha’s neck. We know it is just a fun moment between the two, but we are sure shippers of the couple will dream of the actual nuptials when they see this. While Tiger and Disha are busy shooting the sequence from the upcoming movie this video has gone viral.

The video is a behind-the-scenes montage of what is supposedly the climax of Baaghi 2 and it ends with Tiger putting a garland around Disha’s neck. We can see that the crowd behind them is cheering for the two. In fact, there is a bit of pandemonium on the sets. Watch the viral video here… (Also Read: Disha Patani’s bikini, Tiger Shroff’s abs set Maldives on fire in 2018; view pics)

Previously, Tiger’s look from the movie also went viral. The handsome hunk ditched his trademark curls for short hair. Coupled with a stubble and bulging biceps, he is in a new look for the sequel to his 2016 hit Baaghi. Tiger has gone through a drastic change for his character. A source revealed to a leading tabloid, “He is expected to get his earlobes pierced and will sport dreadlocks and a funky wardrobe. His character is called LSD.” Tiger’s high-octane chase sequence were also revealed to Mid-Day. “Ahmed did not want to film a regular action scene in Goa like other filmmakers do. He connected with the government and took a blanket permission to shoot across the state. The chase sequence between Tiger and Prateik sees them shoot past the streets of Panjim, Dona Paula and Candolim,” a source informed MiD DAY.

Baaghi 2 is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2018 and has Prateik Babbar, Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.