Da-Bangg Tour Delhi: Crowd roars as Salman Khan walks on to the stage after Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Daisy Shah perform – Watch video

So, the wait is over for Delhiites as Salman Khan and team have ensured they have a star-studded evening at the Da-Bangg tour. Not only has Salman Khan been present at the event, he has also performed there and from the pictures and videos that we have been getting, it seems like the audience as well as the performers are having a jolly good time.

Salman Khan and company are now quite used to the drill of the Da-Bangg tour as this isn’t their first time performing. They have performed together in places like the United Kingdom, Australia and even South East Asia. So, it is quite obvious that they have a groove going and only change their performance a little according to the sensibilities of the place that they are going. Now that the rehearsals must not be quite as gruelling as the first few times, the actors are seen having fun and it reflects in the pictures too. Check out the pictures before the show started…

After these, the actresses took to the stage one by one. Daisy Shah, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha – all performed to the chartbusters of the year as well as some of their hit numbers. Prabudeva also shook a leg and the crowds went berserk. Check out the pictures below…

However, it was when Salman took to the stage that all hell broke loose. Salman had been getting fans all excited since yesterday when they had landed in the Capital for the show and it seemed like by the time he reached the stage, his fans were impatient and screamed at the top of their voice. Check out the video of his arrival on the stage and some pictures of him performing too…

Well, aren’t these pics really cool? We certainly think they are!