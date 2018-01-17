Dabboo Ratnani 2018 Calendar shoot: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff are back to play muse to the photographer

It’s that time of the year again when celebrities pose for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot. Apart from shooting for the calendar, the celebrities are also pose for a couple of pictures with the photographer and the pics are out now. In fact, Dabboo has also shared quite a few videos on his Instagram account with all the actors who have posed for his calendar this year. He highlights or makes the most of every actor’s strength through his lens. For instance, Tiger Shroff is always seen posing shirtless (he has the bod for it, duh!) and his pictures are quite macho.

In a video with Alia Bhatt, you can see her wearing a bathrobe and her hair has been styled to look as if she has just stepped out of the shower. Now that’s one picture we don’t want to miss at all.We’re sure she is going to take your breath away with her picture. Every year, Dabboo has at least one person making a debut on his calendar. This year, it’s Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar who also posted a picture with the photographer on her Instagram account. Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Rampal, Vidya Balan, Jacqueline Fernandez and a lot of other celebs are also a part of this photo shoot. (ALSO READ: [Inside pics] Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 33rd birthday with Karan Johar)

Check out pictures from Dabboo’s calendar shoot right here.

Dabboo even mentioned in Jacqueline’s video that she made him workout to get one shot. Celebs have the most fun this time of the year while they pose for the photo shoot. Vidya surprises us with a smoking hot picture every year and intends to do that this year, too. In fact, she is the only one to have shot a black and white video on Dabboo’s Instagram. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.