Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2018: Varun Dhawan is the perfect charmer in these behind the scene pics

2018 has just started and the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is all set to give us a visual treat by sharing with us one of the hottest calendars of the year featuring our favourite Bollywood celebs. While the most happening calendar is expected to be out in a few days, to raise our curiosity the celeb photographer has shared behind the scenes pictures of gen-next star Varun Dhawan during the photoshoot. In black vest, the Badlapur actor looks charming and will certainly excite to watch his official final look on the calendar of Dabboo Ratnani. Apart from Dabboo, Varun Dhawan is seen sharing cute bond with Dabboo’s wife Manisha and their children Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan.

Apart from Varun, the calendar will also feature Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra and Sunny Leone. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Shiddat is NOT shelved; here’s proof)

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has recently wrapped up the shooting of Shoojit Sircar’s October. The film marks the acting debut of Banita Sandhu and is expected to hit the screens on April 13. The actor has started prepping for Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. The film is based on Mahatma Gandhi’s Made in India initiative and is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films. The film also marks the first time collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma on the big screen. Sui Dhaaga is slated to release during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend.