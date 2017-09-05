‘Daddy’ Arjun Rampal takes BollywoodLife’s Marathi Quiz – Watch Video

Arjun Rampal plays a gangster-turned- politician Arun Gawli in his upcoming political crime drama, Daddy. The trailer of the film sees the actor delivering crisp dialogues in perfect Marathi accent as he gives us a sneak peek into the life of the dreaded mobster. Learning Marathi was an integral part of Arjun’s process of getting the look and the mannerisms of Gawli right. While prepping up for his role, Arjun met the gangster to get an idea of his body language and if there was one thing that Gawli wanted him to get right then it was the language that he speaks in. “When I met him for the first time, Gawli told me that I was tall; and he even asked if I was learning Marathi. I told him that I am currently learning Marathi for the role,”Arjun told Deccan Chronicle in an earlier interview.

His family hails from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh but he has spent most of his childhood in North India and hence we can imagine how challenging it must have been for the actor to get the accent right. We played a little quiz with the actor to test his Marathi and while he didn’t fare well in our game we can assure you that he wouldn’t disappoint you in the film.

Watch the video here –

Daddy is set in Mumbai and hence it was imperative for director Ashim Ahluwalia to get his actors’ Mumbaiyaa accent on point. And hence, he roped in seasoned Marathi actors like Anand Ingale (to play Babu Reshim), Rajesh Shringarpure (to play Rama Naik) and celebrated filmmaker Nishikant Kamat (to play police officer Vijaykar Nitin) in his film.

As far as Arjun is concerned, not just Marathi, the actor is ready to learn any language if the role offered to him is good. When asked if he is open to doing South films, Arjun once said in an interview, “Oh why not? I am open to doing films in any language. Creativity on screen needs to be expressive. Language can be managed. An actor will have to work on his diction, that’s it!!””

“If I need to do a Telugu or Tamil film I will definitely have to take lessons in Telugu or Tamil. This will enable me to speak the language fluently and with the right fluency I can surely work in regional films. I am open to performing roles in films from any region. Usually, we think in English and speak our dialogues in Hindi and we have managed jolly-well,” he added.