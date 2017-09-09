Daddy box office collection day 1: Arjun Rampal’s film starts slow, earns Rs 2.3 crore

Daddy released yesterday along with Poster Boys. We told you that the occupancy of both the films has been really low. Honestly, they weren’t expected to open with big numbers anyway. Both the films have its own audience and it will work on them only if the films are worth it. Now we have the first day numbers of Arjun Rampal‘s Daddy and they are really low. It has earned only Rs 2.3 crore at the box office.

When we spoke to our Trade Expert, Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor), regarding his expectations from the films that released last Friday, he had said, “Daddy is a really peculiarly interesting film and lots of parts of Tier II and III cities of Maharashtra are anticipating a movie based on the life of Arun Gawli. Add to that the gritty and stylish way in which the movie has been made and it looks like an interesting prospect for the mass audience. Talking about Poster Boys, it’s been a while since a mass friendly comedy came by and Mubarakan was a stepping stone for the industry to go back into this zone of universal comedy. Mubarakan did fairly well, so things look good for Poster Boys. Add to that the elements of Poster Boys and you know it is a potentially interesting combination. The Deols (Sunny and Bobby) are coming together for a comedy film after a long time. Add to that the fact that, the original, Marathi version of Poster Boys was a hit! So, people should just go into the cinemas and from the reports doing the rounds, it should pick up really well.”

Well, we hope the film picks up in the coming days as Saturday and Sunday will be crucial.