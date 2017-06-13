Daddy trailer: Arjun Rampal’s turn as Arun Gawli promises an intriguing and exciting watch

We had seen him in very strong supporting roles in last year’s Kahaani 2 and Rock On 2, both sequels failing to work magic at the box office. After a hiatus, the National award-winning actor Arjun Rampal is playing the main lead in Ashim Ahluwalia’s Daddy, based on the life of former gangster turned politician Arun Gawli, who is often called by many as the king of Dagdi Chawl, a settlement in Mumbai. Daddy is the nickname Gawli’s admirers had given to him. We have been intrigued by the movie, when the first poster and later that teaser came out, especially how eerily similar Arjun Rampal is looking compared to Gawli. Ashim Ahluwalia is known for making the festival darling, Miss Lovely, that starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The trailer shows how Gawli rose up from the slums of Mumbai (then Bombay) to become one of the dreaded gangsters in Mumbai. It focuses on a gang called B.R.A. where B stands for Babu, R for Rama and A for Arun, who is called as the one from a different league. It is his story. The trailer then follows his journey from being a street side goon Arun to the man adored and looked up by his ardent followers who call him “Daddy”, which means his followers used to look upto him as their father, the protector. Also read: Arjun Rampal: If I talk too much about the research done for the film, then probably I will land up in jail

Going solely by the trailer and the teaser which was released last year, the film is gonna be one compelling watch and will provide Arjun Rampal a platform to showcase his underrated acting talent. Who knows this performance might fetch him awards as well. Also read: Daddy teaser: Arjun Rampal nails Arun Gawli’s gangster look

Also the fact that the film is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, makes it more intriguing as to what he has in store for us. My final word on the trailer is I am intrigued and this one will be eagerly awaited. The film is slated for a July 21, 2017 release.