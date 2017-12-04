Daisy Shah adopts a new pet named Kiki from Adopathon 2017

Daisy Shah has always been a dog lover. She already has a Chihuahua named Blessy and now, she has adopted an Indian pariah stray, whom she’s lovingly named Kiki. Daisy has been an animal lover since she was a young girl. Thus, it comes as no surprise to know that Daisy lent her support to the wonderful Adopathon 2017 organ ised by the World For All Animal Care & Adoptions (WFA) last week in Mumbai. Daisy’s family also loves animals and they are overwhelmed to welcome the new member in the house.

Clad in a white top and denims, Daisy was ecstatic and jovial when she reached the venue. She was visibly happy to be associated with such a noble initiative. Mumbai based animal welfare NGO, ‘World for All Animal Care & Adoptions’ has been active and holding this camp every year, since 2011. This year, the camp had its biggest success with a rate of 180 adoptions within 2 days. It has become Asia’s largest ever pet adoption camp.

Daisy told Mumbai Mirror, “It was an impromptu decision because I go weak in the knees whenever I see puppies. We had always had one at home, since before I was born. After my father, who was a big animal lover, passed away, I made sure to always have a dog at home.” She also revealed that Blessy has become quite jealous of the new family member. She added, “But I am trying to sort it out. Kiki started licking my face and chewing my finger as soon as I held him. I was about to leave the venue when I decided to take him home. Blessy has been with me for eight years and I have been trying to convince her that she is my first love.”

The event was also attended by actors like Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Anushka Manchanda, Aananya Singh, Rhea Chakrobarty and Rupali Ganguli on Saturday. They were followed by Alia Bhatt, Sooraj Pancholi, Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor on Sunday.