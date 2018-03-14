Daisy Shah posts her picture from the sets of Race 3, but we want some more

Race 3 is easily one of the most anticipated movies of this year, considering Salman Khan has joined the franchise which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan in the previous two films. The cast of the upcoming movie also includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. They are currently in Abu Dhabi for one of the last schedules of the film. Daisy shared a picture from the sets on her Twitter account. Here she is dressed in a lovely gown showing her back to the camera with the clapboard in her hand. We are just loving the whole feel of the picture. We wish she posted a frontal picture showing us her look. But then beggars can’t be choosers.

Check out Daisy’s picture right here:

During the Bangkok schedule, Daisy visited a zoo during the break had quite a time there. Her pictures of feeding a cub, and posing with deer and lovebirds perfectly show that she’s an animal lover. Check them out right here:



Unlike the previous two parts, which were helmed by the director-duo, Abbas-Mastan, Race 3 is directed by ace choreographer and director Remo D’Souza. The film is expected to be bigger and grander than the previous parts. Race 3 is all set to hit the screens on June 15 during the festive occasion of Eid. Are you excited to watch Salman Khan in a different avatar in Race 3? Share your thoughts in the comment below…