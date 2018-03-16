Daler Mehndi convicted of human trafficking: Here’s all you need to know about the case

Daler Mehendi got convicted of human trafficking charges today. The Patiala court in Punjab passed the judgement this morning sentencing him to 2 years of imprisonment and no it’s no joke. The famous singer has been proven guilty with all the evidences pointing against him. However, the latest we hear is that Daler has also acquired bail. If you thought this case is a recent one then you better know the history of it. This case was filed back in 2003 and has been under investigation, ever since. Also read: BREAKING! Daler Mehndi convicted of human trafficking; sentenced to two years of imprisonment

How it all began

In 2003, it was alleged that Daler along with his brother Shamsher Singh were misusing their two troupes which were formed in 1998 and 1999. 10 people were taken to the United States Of America as their group members and were “dropped off” illegally. Daler, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress had allegedly “dropped off” three girls at San Francisco and then both the brothers took another troupe to the US in October 1999 in the company of some other actors during which three boys were “dropped off” at New Jersey.

The complaint

Soon after, the Patiala Police registered a case against Daler and Shamsher on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh. At least 35 more complaints came up leveling charges of fraud against the two brothers. The complaints had alleged that two brothers had taken “passage money” from them to help them migrate to the US “illegally”, but had failed to do so. Patiala Police had even raided the offices of Daler Mehndi at Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized documents, including the case file of those who had paid the alleged “passage money” to Mehndi brothers.

The investigation

In 2006, Patiala Police filed two discharge petitions stating Daler Mehndi to be innocent, but the court had upheld that the singer be prosecuted as there was “sufficient evidence against him on the judicial file and scope for further investigation”.

The verdict

Although the Punjab court has convicted Daler in the case but his bail papers have already been sanctioned and he’s got some relief from imprisonment for now. Will there we be another probe in the case? Only time will tell. Until then, keep watching this space for more updates on this hot story.