Daler Mehndi gets bail in the 2003 Human Trafficking case; counsel to move to High Court

Daler Mehndi, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment for his involvement in the Human Trafficking case of 2003, has managed to secure a bail. His lawyer will now challenge the verdict in High Court. The verdict was passed by a local court in Punjab. It was reported that Mehndi and his brother, Shamsher Singh, had taken two groups to the US in 1998 and 1999. Apparently 10 people were taken to America as a part of the troops and were ‘dropped off’ illegally. Mehndi was accused of dropping off three girls in San Francisco in 1998 and four boys in New Jersey in 1999. The moment the Patiala court registered a case against Mehndi and his brother, 35 more complaints surfaced. Check out the new developments right here… (Also read: Daler Mehndi convicted in human trafficking: Here’s all you need to know about the case)

BREAKING NEWS – Singer Daler Mehndi, brother Shamsher awarded 2-year jail sentence in a 2003 human trafficking case by Patiala Court. His counsel to approach High Court. pic.twitter.com/sGLFSdw9gD — ABP News (@abpnewstv) March 16, 2018

Daler obviously wasn’t expecting such an outcome of the case because his tweet today was anything but grim. He talked about loving one’s soul. He even used the hashtag #Fridayfeeling and #TGIF to reveal what his mood is like today. Stay tuned to Bollywoodlife for more updates on the case.