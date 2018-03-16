Daler Mehndi grabbed headlines two weeks back too; watch this video to find out why

Singer Daler Mehndi has grabbed the headlines today, and for a wrong reason. He was sentenced to two years of imprisonment after he was convicted in a human trafficking case. But things were very different for Daler two weeks back. The singer was in the news in the first week of March, but for a good reason. DRecords, a music label run by Daler and his wife Taran Kaur Mehndi came up with a track on saving the girl child. Titled Gudiya Rani, the song was released on International Women’s Day (March 8).

The song has been composed, sung and written by Udit Shandilya, who started his career at an early age and has been trained in Indian classical music. “Gudiya Rani is a melodious song. It has been performed very well by this young rising star (Udit). Support him with your love. I request music directors in Bollywood to take note of this rising star,” Daler had said in a statement. The video features six girls who were selected through a contest. Check out the video right here: ALSO READ: When Daler Mehndi described his 2003 police interrogation as ‘nice’ and ‘unique’ experience



Talking about Daler’s case, it was filed in 2003 against him and his brother Shamsher Singh. It was alleged that Daler along with his brother Shamsher Singh were misusing their two troupes which were formed in 1998 and 1999. 10 people were taken to the United States Of America as their group members and were “dropped off” illegally. Daler, on a trip to the US in the company of an actress had allegedly “dropped off” three girls at San Francisco and then both the brothers took another troupe to the US in October 1999 in the company of some other actors during which three boys were “dropped off” at New Jersey. Soon after, the Patiala Police registered a case against Daler and Shamsher on a complaint filed by one Bakshish Singh. The latest update is that Daler has been granted bail in the case.