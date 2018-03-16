Daler Mehndi was asked to remove his pants, the first time he was investigated in the human trafficking case

Daler Mehndi’s conviction in the human trafficking case has got everyone talking. Although the legal counsel of the popular singer managed to secure him bail within minutes after the judgement was passed this morning but that doesn’t free him from the charges that have been pressed against him. In 2003, the police had registered a case against Daler and others after it was alleged that the accused took about Rs 1 crore from people by including them in his troupe and later “dropping them off” illegally in abroad countries. The Patiala Police registered a case against them. Following which, 35 more complaints came up against the brothers for allegedly taking “passage money” to help people migrate to the US in an apparent illegal manner. The Patiala Police also raided the offices of Daler in New Delhi seizing documents of those who paid “passage money” to the brothers. Also read: When Daler Mehndi described his 2003 police interrogation as nice and unique experience

Not many know but the first time when Daler was arrested on the above charges, he was asked to pull down his pants during investigation. A report in Tribune India mentions how this was done so that the police team could ascertain whether there was any identification mark on his thigh. This was purportedly done to fulfill the conditions of the “kursinama” which is a formality where all relevant details of an accused, including all visible marks on his body, are recorded.

Daler too later had confirmed the same stating, “Mainu bahut gussa aiya(I got very angry) but when I was told that this was a necessary formality, I took off my trousers”. His lawyer said the incident had happened in his presence and he had objected to the proceedings, but the police team did not pay any heed to his protests. He termed the act as “inhuman and not permissible.” Turns out during this investigation, Daler was also forced to sing his popular songs for the police officials as he had mentioned, “I am not mad that I should sing songs of my own accord. They told me they were my fans and that I should sing, for them which I did.”

After getting convicted in the case, Daler has now moved to the higher court to appeal in defense of the judgement passed.