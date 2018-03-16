Daler Mehndi’s Twitter post, just before his conviction in the 2003 Human Trafficking case, is cruel irony

As shocking as it may sound, Daler Mehndi has been found guilty in the 2003 Human Trafficking case and has been sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment. The verdict was passed by a local court in Punjab. It was reported that Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh had taken two groups in 1998 and 1999 respectively to the US. Apparently, 10 people were taken to America as a part of the troops and were ‘dropped off’ illegally. Mehndi was accused of dropping off three girls in San Francisco in 1998, and four boys in New Jersey in 1999. Now the verdict has been given on the said case by the court, which went against the singer. But till three hours ago, it seems like the singer was blissfully unaware that such a thing could happen to him. Why we say so? Because he posted a picture of him smiling and while posting, he used the hashtags, Friday Feeling and TGIF. The latter means Thank God It’s Friday. Obviously, he got it all wrong. (Also read: BREAKING! Daler Mehndi convicted of human trafficking; sentenced to two years of imprisonment)

Of course everyone is in shock after hearing this. The case has been going on for a while now and in 2006, Punjab Police had even filed two discharge petitions saying the singer was innocent, but the court overruled it saying there's enough evidence to prosecute him. The tweet is a clear indication he wasn't expecting things turn so bad within a few hours.

The singer has already secured bail in the case.