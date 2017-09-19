Dalljiet Kaur on Big Magic’s Maa Shakti: If a mother turns destroyer, then God save the world!

Dalljiet Kaur who was last seen as Manjari on Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka, recently stunned us with her glamorous transformation and weight loss. The lady has bagged a special Navrati series on Big Magic titled Maa Shakti. It is a show with 28 episodes and will start airing from September 21. The news has set the Internet on fire and it is trending on Google In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Bollywood Life, Dalljiet said, “This is my first mythological and I am very excited. We are shooting in Gujarat. I have got my son Jaydon here with me. He is missing school, I am taking a risk but this role is very special for me. This is a character for my soul. I am so happy to see the interest in the news. The response by fans has been very good.” She is taking three hours to get decked for the character of Maa Durga and is enjoying every bit of it. (Also Read: Dalljiet Kaur ready to marry again?)

The story traces the entire tale of Maa Durga right from the time she was created by the Gods to the death of Mahishahasura, the buffalo demon. “I am a non-veegtarian but I have decided to abstain from non-veg till I am doing this show. The writing is excellent. Every dialogue gives me the goose-bumps. There is so much in the character of Shakti/Durga, that it is great for an artiste. I have been reading on the various myths and tales surrounding her. Young people love Dandiya and Garba but they should know what is the tale behind the existence of Durga. As a woman, it is about having the fighting spirit and lot more. She is a mother, she is a destroyer. When a mother turns destroyer, God save the world.” (Also Read: Dalljiet Kaur’s latest photoshoot sets the internet on fire – view pics)

She is also elated with the kind of response she is getting on social media. The makers have decided to keep her look under wraps. Jaydon is there with the actress enjoying on her sets. We hope that Daljeet gets a smashing response for this. The actress recently went to Indonesia for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon promotions. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…