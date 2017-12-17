Dance Champions 16th December 2017: Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade join Remo as Wild Rippers get eliminated leaving the final five

Dance Champions starts with Riddhima announcing that this is the second last week before the finale and we get the 5 finalists now. Terence Lewis and Remo agree saying the five that we get today would indeed be the best in India. First to perform is Sushant Kathri with his expression performance which turns out to be a dedication to Wild Rippers. The team is left amazed and overwhelmed by this dedication as they join Sushant on the stage. It is an emotional moment as Riddhima observes that it is only here that she has seen this connect. Remo and Ganesh are both thoroughly impressed by the performance. Soon after we have a very sad Raghav Juyal entering as he tells us about his sorrows. We have flashes of his moments on screen as the song tum se milkar plays in the background. Raghav is sad that the show ends next week and says he does not want to be separated from her-Riddhima. He blames Remo and Terrance Lewis for this. Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade enter under the impression that it is their show and are welcomed by the judges to sit with them. They try to cheer Raghav who refuses to accept the fact that the show ends soon.

MJ5 performs next as old performers. Sajid says that he genuinely is a huge fan of theirs and he has been following their work for long. They display a brand new moon walk on Sajid’s request and leave him surprised. Raghav disrupts Riddhima as she welcomes the next performer. Raghav is breaking plates as he is making a call. Remo asks him and he says he is having anxiety and that is why he is breaking plates. Faisal and Vaishnavi are next to perform to the beauty and beast theme. Shreyas commends their chemistry and trust on each other. Sajid pulls a dig at Terrance and his clothes. He asks who stitches his clothes. Terrance has a beautiful surprise for Vaishnavi as the IV of her journey plays and leaves Vaishnavi overwhelmed. Raghav calls Lizel- Remo’s wife and hands it over to Remo who sees through his bluff. Wild Rippers performs next with the theme The Mask. Terrance points out some mistakes in the performance as he wishes them all the best. Piyush Bhagat follows but is called back by Raghav who asks him not to cry infront of the judges. Remo thinks Piyush’s performance was magical. Veer Sherpa performs next and he gets a standing ovation. Remo says he is no longer amazed when Sherpa performs like perfection. Next we have a fusion performance by all the contestants to Bajirao Mastani song with Vaishnavi as the Mastani. Shreyas and Sajid leave as we have time for the elimination. Wild Rippers are eliminated leaving the final five.