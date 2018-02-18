Dance India Dance 6 grand finale LIVE Updates: And the winner is Sanket Gaonkar

Dance India Dance 6 grand finale kicks off with Mithun Chakravarty introducing the finalists. The finalists then perform for us before hosts Amruta Khanvilkar and Sahil Khattar take over one last time. They introduce the finalists and the judges. Every master talks about why a finalist from their team deserves to win the show. Looks like one promising night with loads of performances, humour and emotional gestures. Get ready to watch it with a box of tissues next to you. The hosts also introduce an award for the Most Energetic Performer which will be given to, like the name suggests, the most energetic performer of the season.

Marzi Pestonji, one of the most loved and popular judges, then performs on stage. Sunil Grover the takes over the stage as an old man and makes the evening more entertaining. He calls himself Sridevi Kumar. His conversation with Sahil Khattar will surely make you laugh. Padmaavat songs seem like a popular choice among the judges to perform. You’ll see a lot of ex participants and winners also performing tonight. It’s going to be such a visual treat. A long night, but an entertaining one. Do catch our live updates in case you’re missing out on the finale. (ALSO READ: Dance India Dance season 6: Hema Malini chooses Shah Rukh over Salman, while mentioning about Dharmendra’s romantic side during this special episode)

It’s night of performances and Amruta returns with a sexy scintillating performance to Laila Main Laila and Pallu Latke. Master Mini enters the stage with Teria Magar, Harpreet and a couple of other ex participants to introduce Nainika Anasuru and her performance. You can’t miss her finally performance guys! Salman Yusuf Khan, Mohena Singh, Sanam take over the stage for a mind-blowing performance. They will give you a major nostalgia. Reminds us of the olden days when we were crushing on these winners.

Master Mini’s performance seems to be the only one that has more Indian dance forms. After Mini, Piyush Gurbhele stuns the audience with his performance. After his performance, Piyush’s father takes over the stage to talk about how proud his son has made him. Mudassar Khan then gets his swag on stage with his performance. Sunil Grover comes back with a set of awards first one being the Bhukkad award which goes to Mithun Da. The Most Talkative award goes to Deepak. Sunil asks him to give a speech in English.

Marzi tries to get Deepak off stage asking him to not give his long speech and it ends in a hilarious chase around the stage. The next award is for the Best Shayar. Mithun Da and Mudassar are up against each other for this award. Mudassar wins the award. Sunil then comes back as an Aatma and we are shown a compilation of all the times Mithun Da used the word, Aatma. After all the romantic horror drama by Sunil, Shivam takes to the stage for his performance.

He then stages a wedding act and gets his family to propose to Amruta. It’s a fun segment. Faisal Khan then talks about why Sachin Sharma should win before the finalist performs. Sachin then tries to wrestle with Sahil to add more humour to the finale. Tanay Malhar, Vaishnavi Patil, Bir Radha Sherpa and Jitumoni Kalita set the stage on fire with their performances. Chitrangadha Singh also dances to Sweety Tera Drama after these four mind-blowing acts. Marzi and Siddharth Anand join Chitrangadha on stage to talk about Dance India Dance L’il Masters and promote the show.

Chitrangadha, Siddharth and Marzi will be the judges for the junior competition with Jay Bhanushali as the host. Tanay, Vaishnavi, Bir and Jitumoni talk about being a part of L’il Masters once and now training the contestants on the show. Now for the final performance by finalist Sanket Gaonkar. He also dances with his mother later on and they share a very cute moment. Sanket also wins the Most Energetic Performer hamper. All the winners of the Dance India Dance series then perform again one after the other. And the winner for this season is Sanket Gaonkar! Sachin Sharma and Piyush Gurbhule become the first and second runner ups respectively.