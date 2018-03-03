Dance India Dance Li’l Masters Season 4 first episode: Little champions impress Chitrangada Singh, Siddharth Anand and Marzi Pestonji

It’s the new season of Dance India Dance L’il Masters. The first episode aired on Zee TV tonight. The telecast started with a Baahubali reference as we were introduced to a land few metres away from Maheshmati. This is called Dancemati and it is ruled by the three judges, filmmaker Siddharth Anand, choreographer Marzi Pestonji and actress Chitrangada Singh, who is making her TV debut with the show. The judges made way to their chairs and kicked off the opening episode and Delhi auditions of the show.

Tiger Shroff, who is working with Siddharth in his next had a special message for him, which was played on the screen. The actor said that Siddharth is a very great director and observer and that the kids need not worry about him as he will guide them in right direction. Siddharth then pulls Marzi’s leg as he calls him Bhishmapitama of DID. The cute 5-year-old Urvashi Mahadiya was the first one to perform. She did a Lavni on the song Mala Zau Dya Na Ghari. And though the judges were impressed, she didn’t get Super Wings. Another 5-year-old, Kashvi Dubey was the next to perform. A Varun Dhawan fan, the extremely cute girl performed on the song, Jaadoo Ki Jhappi and Chalti Hai Kya from Judwaa 2. While performing, Kashivi flaunted her Varun Dhawan tattoo on her stomach.

The next contestant to perform was Brinda, a 14-year-old girl. She shook a leg on the remixed version of Chamma Chamma. Chitrangada was impressed with Brinda, especially with her cute looks. It was revealed by her grand mother, who came with her that her parents never support for her this. The three judges decided to give her the Super Wings after her performance.

All in all, the first episode of DID Li’l Masters season four was quite good as the little dance champions showcased their amazing talent and impressed the judges.