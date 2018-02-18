Dance India Dance season 6 Grand Finale winner: Sanket Gaonkar takes home the trophy

Dance India Dance season 6 has finally found its winner in Sanket Gaonkar. The young man from the Northern part of Karnataka has been adjudged as the winner. Like many reality show winners of recent times, Sanket is also a self-taught dancer. He specialises in the contemporary form. The talented young man got selected from the Mumbai auditions. He belonged to mentor Mini Pradhan’s group. Sanket impressed judges throughout with his fabulous performances. This season was judged by Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji and Mini Pradhan. Mithun Chakraborty was the maha – guru. Over the years, Dance India Dance has established itself as one of the top dance reality shows in the country. (Also Read: Dance India Dance Season 6: Salman Khan licks ice-cream off Katrina Kaif’s nose also accuses her of trying to kiss him)

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with BollywoodLife, he said, “I worked hard to come on this show for six years. I have regularly watched all the seasons and learned dancing from it. This is a huge platform and I cannot say how happy I am.” Sanket has completed his second year in B.Sc and plans to shift to Mumbai. He wants to learn professional choreography under the tutelage of his mentor, Mini Pradhan. Throughout his journey, he has found immense support from his father. Sanket has dedicated his win to his mother, who dreamed about seeing her son on a big stage.

The finale was a gala affair with Sunil Grover making us crack up. We also had fabulous performances from Salman Yusuff Khan, Mohena Singh and Sanam Johar. Host Amruta Khanvilkar gave a sexy dance performance on Laila Main Laila. The finalists Nainika Anasuru, Shivam Pathak, Piyush Gurbhele danced their hearts out.