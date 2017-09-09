Dance Plus 3: Bir Radha Sherpa and Tarun-Shivani make it to the finals as the Poster Boys cheer them on

Dance Plus 3 starts with Raghav Juyal welcoming the Poster Boys on the show. Remo D’Souza spoke about how Sunny Deol was a real inspiration for him. The first group to perform was Shree Rama Niketan from Hyderabad. They danced on Apsara Aali and everyone was left mesmerised. Shreyas Talpade whistled for them. Later, Shakti Mohan joined them on stage for a dance. The second contestant to present his act was Bir Radha Sherpa. One of the best contemporary dancers, he grooved on Soniyo much to the delight of all. Sunny Deol said he felt like doing acrobatics like Bir. Shakti said she was confident about him making it to the finals. (Also Read: Dance Plus 3: The episode witnessed some of the best performances so far in this season)

There was a special segment where many kids came to attend a workshop conducted by Bir Radha Sherpa. The young man from Silchar got his mom a sari as he had promised. His mom expressed her happiness. It was revealed that Bir Radha Sherpa is one of the finalists of the show. It was a great moment for the young man. The super cool Amardeep Singh Natt came after him from Dharmesh’s team. He danced on Gerua and made it damn funky with his robotics dance. The Deols enjoyed it immensely and Shreyas also whistled for him. Sunny said he totally loved it. He got +10 from Remo. Sadly, he was not a finalist and had to again ask for votes. (Also Read: Dance Plus 3 review: Shah Rukh Khan leaves Raghav Juyal in tears; Ayush and Mukesh from Punit’s team enter the top 6)

Amardeep’s parents came onstage and danced with the Deols and Shreyas. They even requested Remo to come onstage. Amardeep also did the iconic Yaara O Yaara move from Jeet. Tarun and Shivani gave a stunning contemporary performance about a mother who is sent away to an old-age home by her son. In fact,Tarun was too emotional after the performance and they earned +10 from Remo. It was a happy moment as they also made it to the finals of the show.

There was a bonus battle round where AVP Crew and Aryan Patra competed with each other. They did hip-hop on Hafte Mein Chaar Shanivaar. The Ranchi boy danced on Tamanche Pe Disco. Raghav and Dharmesh danced on Yaara O Yaara and the latter won the round. Later, Remo did the bhangra and Sunny danced on Main Nikla Gaddi Leke…Sunny won that round. Then there was a battle bonus round between House of Suraj and Ayush – Mukesh. The fab gals from House of Suraj performed on instrumental music. It was very closely fought in the truest sense. Ayush and Mukesh won that round.