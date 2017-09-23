Dance Plus 3 grand finale: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez are impressed by the judges’ dance acts while Sunil Grover entertains

So the Dance Plus 3 finale is here! It has been an entertaining season all over with some amazing performances overall. The show is judged by choreographer Remo D’Souza and features some of the best dancing talents in the country who are competing with each other to prove who is the best. In tonight’s episode that is for the finale, the special guests are none other than Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu who are there to promote their upcoming movie, Judwaa 2.
As you know all the three are really good dancers, with Varun Dhawan also being the main lead in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 2 (and will also be the lead in ABCD 3 as well). But they are not the only guest here. There is Sunil Grover too who is there to make people laugh and remain entertained. As if the exhilarating dance performances weren’t enough. Here’s what happening on the show right now…
Looks like @Varun_dvn has got some #DoLevelUp moves of his own! #DancePlus3 pic.twitter.com/tnCgX1G9hw
“Aryan Patra’s VFX-infused dances just blew everyone’s mind away!”
This is what it looks like when VFX goes #DoLevelUp! #DancePlus3Finale pic.twitter.com/hVDv0N5HUc
“and yes…after watching Dharmesh’s performance, Taapsee Pannu becomes his fan.”
This night is getting better and better! #DancePlus3Finale #DoLevelUp pic.twitter.com/x6wh0IdU0s
It’s time for the craziest performance you’ve seen on the #DancePlus3Finale yet! #DoLevelUp pic.twitter.com/MznAtt1ON9
You’ve not seen #DoLevelUp until you’ve seen him dance! Coming up- a dance routine by @punitjpathak! #DancePlus3Finale pic.twitter.com/7qBSmYMEbz
Nobody can do Bir style better than Bir Radha Sherpa! #DancePlus3Finale #DoLevelUp pic.twitter.com/gcWT4HLDno
This is what #DoLevelUp entertainment looks like, Ladies and Gentlemen! #DancePlus3Finale pic.twitter.com/CCx3fj52ZU
Here’s the part of @remodsouza’s life that you never knew about- Ramu D’souza! #DoLevelUp #DancePlus3Finale pic.twitter.com/J2rrfrJz3D
Watch @Varun_dvn @taapsee & @Asli_Jacqueline‘s high voltage performance at #DancePlus3Finale #DoLevelUp aaj sham 8 baje @StarPlus #Judwaa2 pic.twitter.com/7zmIVaaYfd
What a rocking entry! RT if it took your night #DoLevelUp! #DancePlus3Finale pic.twitter.com/SiQcZU9DTq
Watch tomorrow’s episode to know who is the winner. Psst…it’s Bir Radha Sherpa!