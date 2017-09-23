Dance Plus 3 grand finale: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez are impressed by the judges’ dance acts while Sunil Grover entertains

So the Dance Plus 3 finale is here! It has been an entertaining season all over with some amazing performances overall. The show is judged by choreographer Remo D’Souza and features some of the best dancing talents in the country who are competing with each other to prove who is the best. In tonight’s episode that is for the finale, the special guests are none other than Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu who are there to promote their upcoming movie, Judwaa 2.

As you know all the three are really good dancers, with Varun Dhawan also being the main lead in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 2 (and will also be the lead in ABCD 3 as well). But they are not the only guest here. There is Sunil Grover too who is there to make people laugh and remain entertained. As if the exhilarating dance performances weren’t enough. Here’s what happening on the show right now…

“Aryan Patra’s VFX-infused dances just blew everyone’s mind away!”

This is what it looks like when VFX goes

“and yes…after watching Dharmesh’s performance, Taapsee Pannu becomes his fan.”

Nobody can do Bir style better than Bir Radha Sherpa!

What a rocking entry!

Watch tomorrow’s episode to know who is the winner. Psst…it’s Bir Radha Sherpa!