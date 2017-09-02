Dance Plus 3: Govinda mesmerises the audience with his presence and killer dance moves

It was a dream come true for Remo D’Souza to see Govinda as the celebrity judge on his dance show after two seasons. The actor who was always considered as a dancing legend stunned the audiences with his dance moves as usual but was equally impressed with the talented contestants. The episode will mark the entry of the first two lucky contestants as finalists on the show.

The episode started with A.V.P crew from Team Punit paying an ode to Lord Ganesha by dancing to the tune of a famous Marathi aarti. The boys have stunned the judges right from the beginning of this new season and today’s performance was no different. In fact, their performance was so brilliant that they received a standing ovation from Govinda. And the cherry on the cake was receiving great marks from Remo D’Souza.

Next was Sri Ram Natak Niketan from Team Shakti who we must say left the viewers mesmerised. Those traditional moves and perfect synchronisation with great concept made their performance a one to watch out for. Next was a clash in bonus round between Tarun – Shivani from Team Dharmesh and Ayush – Mukesh from team Punit. The round was extremely important to both the teams as only one of them would emerge as the winner. The round was actually a battle between two strong groups as Ayush – Mukesh showed some killer moves on Bodyguard title song; while Tarun – Shivani gave a sensuous performance on Kurbaan Hua. Trust us when we say, their performances literally made our eyeball pop out and judges had a very similar reaction. They were in awe of them. Sadly Ayush and Mukesh had lost to Tarun – Shivani and will perform again tomorrow.

Then we saw an electrifying performance of Aryan Patra from Team Dharmesh who shook his legs on Dil To Baccha Hai Ji from Ishqiyaan. He’s anyways named as the King of Hip Hop and now we know why! Next battle for bonus round was between Amardeep from team Dharmesh and the Suraj House from team Punit. While Amardeep danced on Galti Se Mistake from Jagga Jasoos, the girls gave him a tough competition by dancing on Dola Re Dola. Unfortunately , Amardeep lost to the girls and will have to perform once again.

Next performance was by Beer Radhe Sherpa who danced on the tunes of Boldo Na Zara from Azhar. Amazing performance with some great dancing steps is how we would describe it. And guess the judges too had the same opinion as they lauded his brilliant performance.

That was all from tonight’s episode. Stay tuned on this space to more updates of your favourite dance reality show….