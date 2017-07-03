Dance Plus 3: Remo D’Souza makes Amardeep Singh Natt a part of the show after several attempts by the contestant

The second episode of Dance Plus 3 didn’t fail to impress us. It was just as yesterday, mind-blowing and brilliant performances. There is no unnecessary drama in the show, including the ones by the host. Again, the episode started with some mind-blowing performances. But this one had an emotional moment. Not a mushy one but a sweet one. Amardeep Singh Natt, who has been trying to get selected in the show for the last two seasons finally got selected this time. The dancer specialises in robotics and has even participated in other reality shows. It was inspiring to see him not give up despite so many rejections.

In fact, when Remo asked Amarjeet what he’ll do if he is rejected again, the dancer said that he’ll come back next season. It was quite impressive and a little disheartening when Remo told him that he is not selected. But then, he cheered us up by saying that it was just a joke. That look on Amarjeet’s face said a lot of things. We know we’re gonna like him a lot in the show. Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak introduce a pair each of contestants, where there is one kid and one adult. (ALSO READ: Dance Plus 3 review: Remo D’souza’s show starts off with a bang and some MAGNIFICENT performances)

Remo decided to watch all the three performances before he decides on how will step ahead in the competition. Let me tell you, he did not waste any time on a list of comments for one performance. He chose two groups out of the three and moved on to the other performances. Raghav Juyal kept us entertained by being aloof sometimes and his expression to events in the show were enough to make us laugh. In fact, there were times when even he would lose control and start laughing. It was damn entertaining.

If this is the level of performances at the auditions, we can’t wait to find out what happens towards the end of the show. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.