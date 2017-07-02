Dance Plus 3 review: Remo D’souza’s show starts off with a bang and some MAGNIFICENT performances

Honestly, I was a little sceptical about Dance Plus 3. Call me prejudiced but as far as reality shows on television go, I don’t hold a high opinion of them. Apart from drama, a little bit humour, sob stories and some judges who can’t really judge honestly, there is nothing more to them. A pattern has been formed to garner more TRPs for these shows over the years and everyone follows it. But looks like Dance Plus 3 is definitely not one of them. Remo D’Souza means business when he said that the bar has been raised and he is looking for some brilliant performances. I was surprised and really impressed with the first episode of this show.

The show started off with a bang. Raghav Juyal is the host of the show this season and to my relief, he did not flirt with Shakti Mohan, who is also on the panel. Remo is the main judge who decides the fate of the participants. Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Shakti Mohan are teamed up with the contestants. Though they did indulge in a little unnecessary drama in between the performances will blow your mind. And for a change, the judges in the show can actually dance! (ALSO READ: Remo D’Souza loved Tiger Shroff’s moves in Munna Michael – watch video!)

What’s Hot

The panellists have really done their homework and picked the best contestants to participate in the show. And you’ll definitely see some out of the box acts in the first episode itself. The audition started with a group called House Of Suraj who mixed Bollywood with a western dance form called Waacking. Now, this is what impressed me the most. When Shakti was called on stage after the performance to show if she knew waacking, she bloody well showed them how to do it right. It was so refreshing to see a judge and a panellist who know the moves and is not just a glam doll.

The first episode has set up a benchmark and I am hoping that the following episodes are going to be worth it. After Nach Baliye 8, watching Dance Plus 3 is a change and for all the right reasons. Raghav entertained the audience with some funny antics without wasting a lot of time and he’s really cute.

What’s Not

If there’s something I do not like about reality shows, it is sympathy and sob stories. I understand that a lot of people struggle and have inspiring stories to tell but why sympathise with them? You are belittling their efforts by sympathising with them. Yes, you should empathise with such people but don’t sit and cry because you feel bad for them. They’re strong people and they don’t need you to cry listening to their life story. There is a lot of sad music and tears when people talk about their life. If that’s not it, the judges started discussing the times they faced problems in their lives. Yes, it’s a part of life. Move on.

Well, that was the only thing I did not like in the first episode.

Verdict

Must watch!!! Do not miss this show. You’re in for a lot of entertainment.

