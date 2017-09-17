Dance Plus 3 semi finale: The finalists give Tiger Shroff a run for his money

Tonight’s episode was more special for Tiger Shroff than anyone else. The finalists’ performances left the Munna Michael actor stunned. He was so surprised and impressed, we could tell that from his reaction. Bir Radha Sherpa and Aryan Patra performed to some of his songs and Tiger couldn’t refrain from expressing how brilliant they were. We’re sure, in his head, Tiger was all ‘Wish I had done this in the films’! Tiger entered the show for some time and started with a performance. While it was a Tiger level performance that the audience loves a lot, the finalists made sure they matched up to it.

Tiger also danced with Shivani after she requested him to shake a leg with her. How the two performed such a sweet little act without even rehearsals is beyond my understanding. But it was super entertaining. Tiger was there for a very short time but made sure his presence was worth all the wait. He is such a sweetheart and so respectful towards everyone. We’re in love with this boy! We bet he’s gonna steal some of those moves he saw on the show and use it in one of his upcoming films. Oh how we wish he does that! (ALSO READ: Dance Plus 3: Amardeep Singh Natt and Aryan Paatra make it to the final four)

Check out these pictures and a video of Tiger Shroff from tonight’s episode.

Shivani has found herself a new partner! Not too bad eh? #DancePlus3 #EkLevelUp A post shared by Star Plus (@starplus) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

After Tiger left, Terence Lewis made an entry in the show. All the four finalists performed a mind-blowing act. It seemed like a tiny reunion in the show as Remo and Terence hugged each other, Raghav Juyal expressed how happy he was to see Terence. This was a very emotional episode that looked into the past of all the four finalists but we can sort of let it go for this episode since the show will end really soon.

All the participants got really emotional looking back at their journey. Geeta Kapoor recorded a special message for Bir and motivated him to win the show. Raghav’s parents show up to add some more masala and humour in the show. Remo makes sure he rags Raghav to his heart’s content. Sanam – Abigail and Faizal – Vaishnavi perform to promote upcoming show, Dance Champions that will go on air from 30th September 2017.

Who do you think will win the show next weekend? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.