Dance Plus 3 September 10 full episode: Amardeep Singh Natt wins the bonus round, hunt on for two more finalists

Yesterday, Dance Plus 3 got its first two finalists in Bir Radha Sherpa and Tarun Shivani. Today, rest of the six teams performed to secure their name in the last two finalists’ list. The scores of Remo D’souza along with audience’s votes will decide the fate of these contestants. In this episode, the Haseena Parkar team including Shraddha Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia and Siddhant Kapoor were the guests. They are greeted warmly by everyone. Shraddha is close to Remo and the others because they had worked in ABCD 2 together. Things got a bit awkward, however, when people got confused what to do next.

Raghav then calls AVP crew first. They pick up hip-hop style of dance. They dance on Jhingaat. Everyone loved their performances because they really were fascinating. Puneet reveals how they don’t practice with the song so that they can sync well. Remo too is pretty pleased with them. They get 15 points.

Also read: Dance Plus 3: Bir Radha Sherpa and Tarun-Shivani make it to the finals as the Poster Boys cheer them on

Aryan Patra from Captain Dharmesh’s team dances on Kitni baatein and displays crumping style. Everyone loved it but it wasn’t that great if you ask us. Aryan has performed better. But since Remo liked it, he gave him 15 points

Next up was Mukesh and Ayush from Puneet’s team who danced on contemporary style and they go for Mere nishan. It was a sci-fi or cloning act. Puneet explains how they shot a few scenes before so that they can sync it together during the performance. Ayush got the maximum applause and won for his team 10 points.

Remo calls finalists Tarun-Shivani and Veer Radha Sherpa for a battle! Veer performs first and at the end, he lands very badly. Tarun-Shivani takes the stage immediately. They are seamless. Both were brilliant but our vote goes to Tarun-Shivani. They were simply fab!

Shraddha and Ankur recreate the mood of Tere Bina from Haseena Parkar. Raghav invites Shakti to dance with Siddhant. The Haseena Parkar team leave post that.

Puneet’s House of Suraj takes the stage with Kaante nahi katte. They exhibit Bolly Whack style. Nobody has performed so sensuously on stage before. This is by far one of their best acts. The whole act has been shot in one go…it was simply beautiful and HOT!

Raghav-Shakti’s antics went too far today. It was funny but was tirelessly long.

Remo then calls for the bonus round battle between Sriram Natak Niketan and Amarpreet Natt. SNN danced on Dhol baje. It was a bit clumsy though it is pretty apparent they have put in a lot of effort. Amardeep takes the stage next and goes Robotics on Hum hai iss pal yaha. They then together dance on Muqabla and Amardeep walks away with more claps. Obviously, Amardeep wins the battle!