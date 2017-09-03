Dance Plus 3: The episode witnessed some of the best performances so far in this season

Expect the unexpected when it comes to Remo D’Souza’s Dance Plus season 3. The show is considered to deliver some of the finest talents when it comes to dancing and the judges have already proven their credibility from the past two seasons. Tonight’s episode was nothing different as the contestants came up with splendid performances one after the other. Be it using live VFX by House of Suraj or the sensuous act by Tarun and Shivani, it was a treat to watch them all. Below is the quick recap of what exactly happened on the show tonight.

The episode started on a high note with Tarun – Shivani from team Dharmesh presenting a sexy act on Aang Lage De Re from Ram Leela. The song itself is so sensuous that the moves automatically fall into the same category. Next in the queue were the girls from House of Suraj and their performance was the highlight of the entire episode. It was the first time in the history of reality television that live VFX was used in a dance sequence. The girls were successful in mesmerizing the audience with their classical moves and innovative concept. No wonder they managed to bag double plus from Remo D’ Souza.

Next was the Bonus round battle between AVP crew from team Punit and Sri Rama Nataka Niketan from team Shakti. While the girls performed on Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath, boys shook their legs on Dil Cheez Tujhe De Di from Airlift. As expected girls won the round and boys were disheartened.

Ayush – Mukesh from team Punit were the next to present their performance. Their dance was hilarious and we mean it. Comic was the theme and they narrated the story of Baahubali and Katappa through their act. Kudos for even thinking about such a unique concept. Amardeep’s emotional act was the next major highlight of the episode. Audiences were literally in tears after seeing his performance.

Next Bonus round battle was between Aryan Patra from team Dharmesh and Bir Radha Sherpa. We must say they gave a very tough competition to each other and Remo was in a fix to declare the winner. However, the chosen was Bir Radha Sherpa.

The episode was definitely the best so far and voting for the contestants has begun already. Don’t forget to vote for your favourite and the one with the maximum number of votes will be the first to qualify as the finalist for this season.