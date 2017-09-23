Dance Plus 3 winner: Bir Radha Sherpa walks away with the trophy

Dance Plus 3 has finally come to an electrifying end and Bir Radha Sherpa has walked away with the coveted trophy. While the episode is still on, the news is out about the winner. He has been consistently performing well and it wasn’t surprising to see him clinch the title. Amardeep Singh Natt was close second followed by Aryan Patra and Tarun-Shivani.

Bir is one of Remo Dsouza’s favourites on the show and has always managed to impress him with his style. A Silchar resident, his moves have made many celebs on the show root for him as well. He was from Team Punit and has also participated in Dance India Dance. Bir has won Rs 25 lakhs and a car as a winner. The episode will be aired tomorrow where Prabhudheva will grace the show. Even Ranveer Singh cheered for Bir saying,

Thank you so much @RanveerOfficial . I hope you guys are also voting for Bir Radha Sherpa. Give a missed call on 18005321107 @StarPlus pic.twitter.com/cIdYj2lJCN — Punit J Pathak (@punitjpathak) September 19, 2017

