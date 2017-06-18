Dangal box office collection China: Aamir Khan starrer does the unthinkable; beats superhero blockbuster Captain America: Civil War

Aamir Khan has achieved what many wouldn’t have even imagined in their wildest dream. On May 5, 2017 his Dangal and Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 released in China and in a twist of turns, after losing out to the superhero tentpole initially, Aamir Khan starrer gained momentum and beat the box office collection of GOTG 2 left, right and center. Now it’s been 44 days and Dangal is still going strong in China. So much so that it has joined the likes of highest grossers of all time in China.

Currently Dangal is placed at 17th spot in the list. But thing to be noted here is the fact that in order to reach there Dangal has beaten the likes of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, Titanic 3D, The Jungle Book, Kung Fu Panda 3 etc. But it has also achieved the unthinkable by beating the box office collection of Marvel's one of the biggest blockbusters worldwide, Captain America: Civil War (or Avengers 2.5, as I call it). Yes! That happened!

Currently Cap 3 stands at 19th position with 1.246 billion Yuan and Dangal at number 17 with 1.258 billion Yuan. The next stop for Dangal should be the biggest hit of all time worldwide, James Cameron’s Avatar and Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World, both of which stands at number 15 and 14, respectively. Not just that it also stands an outside chance to beat the second biggest MCU hit, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, which is at number 12.

It all depends on how much it fares in coming days. But just being among top 20 highest grossing films and beating Captain America: Civil War is huge deal.

Aamir Khan has truly made all of us proud and has sort of shown the world that Indian films are no less than a Hollywood blockbuster. Cheers to Aamir Khan, here’s to many more such blockbuster.