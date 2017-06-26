Dangal box office collection China: Aamir Khan starrer goes past Rs 2000 crore; becomes the first film in the history of Indian cinema to do so

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal has literally won the world. No kidding, the film has become the first Indian film in the history to earn Rs 2000 crore ($307 million) worldwide. According to a report by Forbes, on its 53rd day, Dangal made Rs 2.5 crore ($390,000) at the China box office taking it’s total to Rs 2000 crore. While actors are still finding it difficult to top Rs 200 crore domestically, and Rs 800 crore worldwide, Aamir Khan went and started Rs 2000 crore club, something which was unheard off until he did it.

Earlier, Aamir Khan starrer became the only non-Hollywood film to be listed among the top 16 highest grossing films of all time at China box office. But thing to be noted here is the fact that in order to reach there Dangal has beaten the likes of Captain America: Civil War, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, Titanic 3D, The Jungle Book, Kung Fu Panda 3 etc. Dangal is right behind world's biggest blockbuster Avatar and Chris Pratt's Jurassic World, which are positioned at number 15 and 14, respectively at China box office. While it seems difficult for Dangal to go past the two Hollywood blockbuster, it just being among top 16 highest grossing films of another country, beating big Hollywood blockbusters like Captain America: Civil War etc is a huge deal.

Talking about its success at second BRICS Film Festival, Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan said, “Dangal has inspired Chinese filmmakers. Its actors are now megastars in our country though there wasn’t a lot of promotion for it in China.” “I think Indian films really taught us a lesson this time. Chinese audiences are easily moved by such simple, straightforward and beautiful stories,” he added.