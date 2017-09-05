Dangal box office collection day 11 Hong Kong: Aamir Khan’s film crosses the $14 million

Dangal is just not done making money. With India and China conquered, it took Hong Kong by storm. It opened in the second spot and soon claimed the first place. Now it is just minting money at the box office non-stop. In 11 days, the film has already crossed the HK$ 14 million in HK and is poised for more too.

Taran Adarsh revealed the numbers saying, “#Dangal crosses HK$ 14 million in Hong Kong…[Week 2]

Mon HK$ 509,810, Total: HK$ 14,199,288 [₹ 11.64 cr]@Rentrak.” So we thought of digging out a review from HK to know what the critics have to say about the film. The reviewer of South China Morning Post writes, “(Nitesh) Tiwari wisely shoots the wrestling scenes without resorting to quick cutting, instead pulling back his camera to show the hard work put in by the actresses. The film lingers too long on certain scenes – 20 minutes could be cut without losing much story – but overall it is worthy of all the critical acclaim it has received and the huge box office returns earned in India and China.” Guess the numbers it is making in HK is well-deserving too.

We told you EXCLUSIVELY, that after witnessing Dangal’s superlative response in China, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan are planning to release it there too. Aamir Khan has become a favourite of that nation. They even shot a video on the Dhakkad song to tell the actor how much they loved the film in China. Well, we feel TOH should also get release in HK.