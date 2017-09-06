Dangal box office collection day 12: Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama inches towards the 15-million mark in the Hong Kong market

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is breaking all Bollywood records at the box office. The film made with a moderate budget of Rs 90 crore amassed over 380 crores at the Indian box office. But that was just the start. The film made over Rs 1,000 crores by performing excellently in China. The story of an ambitious father and his aspiring daughters struck a chord in the hearts of the sports-loving Chinese population. They also connected with the emotional father-daughter story. Now, it has taken the Hong Kong market by storm. The film is inching towards the 15-million mark and trade is super happy. Bollywood Life told you exclusively that Aamir is also planning to release Thugs of Hindostan in Hong Kong. (Also Read: Dangal box office collection day 11 Hong Kong: Aamir Khan’s film crosses the $14 million)

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: # Dangal refuses to slow down in Hong Kong… [Week 2] Mon HK$ 509,810 Tue HK$ 600,237 Total: HK$ 14,799,525 [₹ 12.15 cr] @ Rentrak. Fans there even made a video on Dhakkad to tell the actor how much they loved the film. Based on the life of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita, the film is being seen as an inspirational one. (Also Read: Dangal box office collection Hong Kong day 9: Despite in its second week, Aamir Khan starrer is still going strong; earns Rs 9.46 crore)

Directed by Nitish Tiwari, Dangal has made stars out of newbies Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra. While Fatima will be seen in the Thugs of Hindostan, Sanya has bagged Ritesh Batra’s film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…