Dangal box office collection day 13 China: Aamir Khan’s film creates history, becomes first Indian movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark

After breaking several records in India, Aamir Khan‘s Dangal has embarked on a fantastic run at the Chinese box office. Not only has the movie achieved various feats in the Chinese market, but it has also crossed the lifetime Indian box office collections. And now, on day 13, Dangal has created history by becoming the first Indian film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in the territory. Talking about the achievement, trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter, “@aamir_khan ‘s #Dangal in #China enters the Rs 500 crore Club! Outstanding.”

On day 13, Aamir Khan‘s Dangal raked in another Rs 26.57 crore in China, to take its overall tally to Rs 509.44 crore. As Ramesh Bala revealed in his tweet, “@aamir_khan ‘s #Dangal collects $4.13 M [Rs 26.57 Crs] on Wednesday, May 17th in #China – Taking the 13 days Total to $79.18 M [Rs 509.44 Cr].” Aamir Khan has a phenomenal fan following in China. Both 3 Idiots and PK had performed well in the country. So when Dangal was released in more than 7000 screens, we always expected it to perform well at the Chinese box office. (ALSO READ – 5 records created by Aamir Khan’s Dangal in China)

Dangal’s overall tally now stands at Rs 1275 crore. As Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter, “#Dangal Total WW Gross as of May 17th 2017: #China – Rs 510 crore. #Taiwan – Rs 20 crore. #India & ROW – Rs 745 crore. Total – Rs 1275 crore.” This is the second film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in the worldwide market after Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The sequel to Baahubali is still running in cinemas across the world and is all set to breach the Rs 1500 crore mark today (May 18). However, it has not been released in China till date. When it does, will it break Dangal‘s records? Well, we will have to wait and watch. Till then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates from Bollywood right here…