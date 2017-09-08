Dangal box office collection day 13 Hong Kong: Aamir Khan’s film is unstoppable, crosses $15 million mark

Dangal is not done making money at the box office. It released for the first time on December 23 last year and since then has been minting money like crazy. A few months after its India run ended, the film took China by a storm. It was as if people there had never seen a better Indian film ever. They flocked to the theatres in hordes and the film became the highest-grossing foreign film in the country. In fact, Dangal earned more in China than it did in India. A lot of that goes to the number of screens that was allotted to the film. The film got over 7000 screens there which boosted its earnings manifold. Now it has owned Hong Kong too. It had opened on only 47 screens there but look at the money it has earned. It had crossed the $14 million mark a few days back and now, it has gone past $15 million as well. As of now, the film has earned Rs HK$ 15,650,087 [₹ 12.81 cr].

#Dangal crosses HK$ 15.5 million / US$ 2 million after Week 2 in Hong Kong… Total till 7 Sept 2017: HK$ 15,650,087 [₹ 12.81 cr]. @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2017

Here’s a complete breakup of its earnings in Hong Kong and other places as issued by the producers. It reads, “Dangal has crossed the US$ 2 Mn mark at the Hong Kong & Macau box-office! The reported cumulative collection is currently at US$ 2.01 Mn in the territory. (Thu – US$ 85 K, Fri – US$ 109 K, Sat – US$ 215 K, Sun – US$ 215 K, Mon – US$ 94 K, Tue – 107 K, Wed – 99 K, Thu – US$ 109 K, Fri – US$ 134 K, Sat – US$ 257 K, Sun – US$ 254 K, Mon – US$ 65 K, Tue – US$ 77 K, Wed – US$ 58 K, Thu – 51 K). Dangal Overseas Total = US$ 216.03 Mn. Dangal Worldwide Total (including India) = US$ 296.54 Mn.”

