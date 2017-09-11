Dangal box office collection day 17 Hong Kong: Aamir Khan’s film stays strong, nears the HK$ 20 million mark

After dominating the Indian and Chinese markets, Aamir Khan‘s Dangal has taken over the Hong Kong box office. The movie has been raking in the moolah steadily at the Hong Kong market and on day 17, it added another HK$ 1.25 million to take its overall box office tally to HK$ 18.81 million (Rs 15.38 crore) at the end of the third weekend. The film is now nearing the HK$ 20 million mark and we are sure that in the next couple of days, it will easily cross this feat. Talking about the detailed breakdown of the third-week collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#Dangal is STRONG in Hong Kong [Week 3] Fri HK$ 672,022, Sat HK$ 1,240,585, Sun HK$ 1,257,228 Total: HK$ 18,819,922 [Rs 15.38 crore].”

With limited screen space and decent buzz, Aamir Khan's Dangal has performed fantastically in the Hong Kong market. We have not heard of any Indian movie raking in such an amount in this region in recent times. We are sure with the good word-of-mouth publicity and a decent hold at the ticket windows, Dangal can easily collect in excess of HK$ 25 – 30 million in its lifetime run. What do you think about Dangal's amazing run at the Hong Kong box office? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan's Dangal beat all the box office records in the Indian, Chinese and worldwide markets. Not only is it now the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, but also the highest-grossing Indian film in the Chinese as well as the overseas market. The fantastic storyline paired with some phenomenal performances and a great message has made Dangal a success story.