Dangal box office collection day 19 China: Aamir Khan’s film is closing in on Baahubali 2 in the worldwide market

Yesterday, we told you how Dangal has turned into a threat for Baahubali 2‘s position at the top. Aamir Khan‘s wrestling drama was the highest grossing film in Indian Cinema ever S S Rajamouli’s war drama snatched the position away from it. But Dangal is back and is ready to take back what was always its own. Excuse the drama here but the way Aamir’s film is earning China, it will soon leave Baahubali 2 behind in the worldwide box office collection race. It has already earned Rs 1501 crore while Prabhas’ film is at 1565 crore. (Also read: Baahubali 2 vs Dangal: Will Aamir Khan’s film beat S S Rajamouli’s epic drama?)

It is just a matter of Rs 65 crore for Dangal to become the highest earning Indian film worldwide and all the credit goes to China. Dangal had stopped earning many months after minting potloads of money post its release on December 23. And then this month it released in China. That’s it! It has now become unstoppable. After earning more than its domestic collection in India, it is now eyeing to take back its top seat from Baahubali 2, which has now slowed down. We don’t think SS Rajamouli ever thought a 2016 film can become such a threat for 2017’s biggest movie till date. But then it’s Aamir Khan we are talking about…he can create records in China as well. Here’s the latest update about the wrestling drama.

#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE. Crosses ₹ 725 cr in China… Week 3:

Fri: $ 6.05 mn

Sat: $ 16.24 mn

Sun: $ 11.63 mn

Total: $ 112.54 mn [₹ 726.32 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2017

Dangal hasn’t even slowed down in China. It is still earning money. It has already become the highest grossing non-Hollywood film in the country and has made records everyday. If people are liking Aamir Khan’s performance, the theme of the film is getting much love because China identifies with the obsession with the male child. Now you know how to make it count in a foreign land because not everyone is Aamir Khan.

