Dangal box office collection Day 20 China: Aamir Khan’s film will BEAT Baahubali 2 tomorrow

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion is the biggest blockbuster of all time but clearly it's not the only one. Ever since Aamir Khan's Dangal released in China, the film is fast catching up with Prabhas' film at the China BO. By the end of the first weekend in China, the film had alreayd crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. It wasn't long before the film's China BO collections surpassed India's lifetime collections! Unsurprisingly it soon joined Baahubali in the Rs 1000 crore club. As of yesterday, there was only a difference of Rs 65 crore between Dangal Rs 1501 crore and Baahubali; The Conclusion Rs 1565 crore. Obviously, the inspiring biopic is closing in on the biggest magnum opus.

As per the latest update, the film has earned Rs 778.25 crore. There is now a difference of only 14 crore between the two. Looks like Aamir Khan’s Dangal will beat SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali tomorrow! Looking at the bigger picture, this is a big deal for Indian Cinema as two films storm the box office worldwide. Clearly Dangal and Baahubali 2 have set a benchmark for quality cinema and unbeatable box office numbers! Considering one is an Aamir Khan film and the other is an SS Rajamouli creation. It’s no surprise these two films have managed this feat.

Dangal is not Aamir Khan’s first film to have received a brilliant response in China. Before this, Rajkumar HIrani’s PK starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma raked in a whopping Rs 140 crore when it hit chinese theatres. Clearly, Aamir Khan is on a winning streak at the overseas market. His latest film is not just closing in on Baahubali but also the highest grossing Non-Hollywood film at the Chinese BO. Now waiting to see if Dangal will dethrone the mighty Baahubali to become the biggest blockbuster of all time.